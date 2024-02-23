Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

  • House Vote on QALY Legislation
  • Legislators Continue to Seek Feedback on 304B Drug Pricing Discussion Draft
  • CBO Releases Budget and Economic Outlook, Omits Expected Drug Spending Projections
  • This Week: House E&C Committee Subcommittee on Health Legislative Hearing on 19 Bills
  • Last Week: Committee Hearings on Drug Shortages; Drug Pricing; AI
  • Last Week: House Oversight Committee Advances PBM Legislation
  • Congressional Retirements
  • CMS Adjusts 2024 Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment Rates
  • CMS 2024 Health Equity Award: Call for Nominations
  • HRSA Issues Organ Transplantation RFPs
  • CMS Updates Ground Ambulance Data Collection System User Guide; Announces Webinar
  • CMS Releases 2021 Medicare Current Beneficiary Survey (MCBS) Chartbook
  • MACPAC Policy Brief Released
  • Three Medicaid Rules Pending at OMB, Race to Finish Before CRA Begins
  • CMS Posts Transcripts from 10 Patient-Focused Listening Sessions for the Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program
  • SAMHSA and ONC Announce the Behavioral Health Information Technology (IT) Initiative
  • SAMHSA and OCR Release 42 CFR Part 2 Final Rule

