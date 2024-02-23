Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

House Vote on QALY Legislation

Legislators Continue to Seek Feedback on 304B Drug Pricing Discussion Draft

CBO Releases Budget and Economic Outlook, Omits Expected Drug Spending Projections

This Week: House E&C Committee Subcommittee on Health Legislative Hearing on 19 Bills

Last Week: Committee Hearings on Drug Shortages; Drug Pricing; AI

Last Week: House Oversight Committee Advances PBM Legislation

Congressional Retirements

CMS Adjusts 2024 Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment Rates

CMS 2024 Health Equity Award: Call for Nominations

HRSA Issues Organ Transplantation RFPs

CMS Updates Ground Ambulance Data Collection System User Guide; Announces Webinar

CMS Releases 2021 Medicare Current Beneficiary Survey (MCBS) Chartbook

MACPAC Policy Brief Released

Three Medicaid Rules Pending at OMB, Race to Finish Before CRA Begins

CMS Posts Transcripts from 10 Patient-Focused Listening Sessions for the Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program

SAMHSA and ONC Announce the Behavioral Health Information Technology (IT) Initiative

SAMHSA and OCR Release 42 CFR Part 2 Final Rule

