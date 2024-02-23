ARTICLE

Welcome to Health-e Law, Sheppard Mullin's podcast exploring the fascinating health-tech topics and trends of the day. Our digital health legal team, alongside brilliant experts and thought leaders, share how innovations can solve some of healthcare's (and maybe the world's) biggest problems, if properly navigated. In this episode, Craig Lund, co-founder and CEO of Mightier, joins us to discuss the role of gamification in healthcare, including its potential to improve both access to care and patient engagement.

What We Discussed in This Episode:

What is gamification in healthcare?

What solutions does gamification offer that the healthcare industry would otherwise struggle to provide?

How can gamification improve access to mental and behavioral health services?

How might gamification help overcome some of the stigma that often prevents kids and their families from engaging with mental health services?

How do you see gamification growing across the broader healthcare industry?

What must be done to ensure healthcare consumers can access these solutions and to ensure they are affordable?

What are you most excited about for the future?

