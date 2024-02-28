self

In this episode, Neil Batlivala pitches his startup Pair Team, connecting underserved communities to high quality care. Pair Team's innovative approach brings a community-led, virtual care model to the forefront, addressing the interconnectedness of social and clinical care.

This episode covers:

Bridging the gap between underserved communities and quality healthcare through community partnerships

Integrating community organizations like shelters and food pantries into the healthcare delivery system, with an emphasis on upskilling staff to become community health workers

The role of technology in creating shared care plans and ensuring seamless coordination among different care providers

Challenges and breakthroughs in engaging high-need individuals, including those without regular access to primary care, and reducing emergency department utilization

Building trust within communities, especially amongst populations that have been historically marginalized or overlooked by traditional healthcare systems

Pair Team's business model, focusing on sustainable funding and value-based care, and how this impacts their service delivery and partnerships

How Pair Team maintains its culture and values while scaling and adapting to new challenges in the healthcare sector

Co-hosted by Halle Tecco and Michael Esquivel, Closing Time is a podcast where you, the listener, get to be a fly on the wall during a startup pitch meeting. Imagine being part of a room where passionate entrepreneurs are pitching their healthcare startups, the innovations that could very well shape the future of healthcare. This podcast allows you to do just that.

