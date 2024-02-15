Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

FY 2025 Appropriations Process to Begin March 11, 2024

Senators Release Discussion Draft of 340B Drug Pricing Legislation

Nominee for ASPE Assistant Secretary Approved by Senate Committee on Finance

House E&C Committee Hosts Healthcare Spending Hearing

Congress Shows Continued Interest in AI with Finance Hearing and Caucus Launch

Senate HELP Committee Hearing on Prescription Drug Pricing

House Hearings on Drug Shortages

House Budget Committee to Mark Up Bill Changing How CBO Scores Prevention

House Oversight Committee Marks Up PBM Reform Legislation

Retirements

CMS Releases Proposed Payment Updates for 2025 Medicare Advantage and Part D Programs

CMS Releases Draft CY 2025 Part D Redesign Program Instructions, Seeking Comment

CMS Makes Initial Offers in Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program; Announces Availability of New Information and Resources

CMS Releases ICRs Related to Implementation of IRA Medicare Prescription Drug Provisions

Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program Patient-Focused Listening Sessions Transcripts Available

SAMHSA Issues Final Rule on Telehealth; Other Flexibilities for OUD Treatments

Sickle Cell Disease Announced as Initial Focus of CMMI's CGT Access Model

CMS Requests Vendor Engagement Ahead of 2025 eCQM Reporting/Performance Periods

CMS Announces Increased Participation in ACO Initiatives

BPC Urges FDA, CMS Collaboration to Streamline Coverage, Improve RWE

Final FDA Quality Management Rule Offers Two-Year Phase-In Period

AMA Panel Again Scraps Plan to Revamp Remote Monitoring CPT Codes

FDA Finalizes Guidance on Human Gene Therapy Products

CMS OMH Calls for Health Equity Proposals Closing Feb. 9, 2024

CDRH Extends Public Comment Deadline on Use of DHTs for Undiagnosed Diabetes Detection

AHRQ Announces National Webinar on Integrating Patient-Reported Outcomes into Practice

HHS Hosts First-Ever "Food is Medicine" Summit

Registration Open for FDA's Rare Disease Day 2024 Virtual Public Meeting

