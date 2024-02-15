Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.
This week's topics include:
- FY 2025 Appropriations Process to Begin March 11, 2024
- Senators Release Discussion Draft of 340B Drug Pricing Legislation
- Nominee for ASPE Assistant Secretary Approved by Senate Committee on Finance
- House E&C Committee Hosts Healthcare Spending Hearing
- Congress Shows Continued Interest in AI with Finance Hearing and Caucus Launch
- Senate HELP Committee Hearing on Prescription Drug Pricing
- House Hearings on Drug Shortages
- House Budget Committee to Mark Up Bill Changing How CBO Scores Prevention
- House Oversight Committee Marks Up PBM Reform Legislation
- Retirements
- CMS Releases Proposed Payment Updates for 2025 Medicare Advantage and Part D Programs
- CMS Releases Draft CY 2025 Part D Redesign Program Instructions, Seeking Comment
- CMS Makes Initial Offers in Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program; Announces Availability of New Information and Resources
- CMS Releases ICRs Related to Implementation of IRA Medicare Prescription Drug Provisions
- Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program Patient-Focused Listening Sessions Transcripts Available
- SAMHSA Issues Final Rule on Telehealth; Other Flexibilities for OUD Treatments
- Sickle Cell Disease Announced as Initial Focus of CMMI's CGT Access Model
- CMS Requests Vendor Engagement Ahead of 2025 eCQM Reporting/Performance Periods
- CMS Announces Increased Participation in ACO Initiatives
- BPC Urges FDA, CMS Collaboration to Streamline Coverage, Improve RWE
- Final FDA Quality Management Rule Offers Two-Year Phase-In Period
- AMA Panel Again Scraps Plan to Revamp Remote Monitoring CPT Codes
- FDA Finalizes Guidance on Human Gene Therapy Products
- CMS OMH Calls for Health Equity Proposals Closing Feb. 9, 2024
- CDRH Extends Public Comment Deadline on Use of DHTs for Undiagnosed Diabetes Detection
- AHRQ Announces National Webinar on Integrating Patient-Reported Outcomes into Practice
- HHS Hosts First-Ever "Food is Medicine" Summit
- Registration Open for FDA's Rare Disease Day 2024 Virtual Public Meeting
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.