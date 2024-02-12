click here to view.

As we prepare for a busy February on Capitol Hill, join us to discover what key legislative issues are emerging.

The Arnold Porter Legislative & Public Policy team talk through the fiscal year 2024 appropriations process, the fight over the border, the looming tax bill, and the agenda for health care this year. Hear the breakdown from experienced policy analysts: Kevin O'Neill, partner in the firm's Legislative & Public policy team, Sonja Nesbit, senior policy advisor and former Obama-appointed Deputy Assistant Secretary for Legislation at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and Mark Epley, partner with a wealth of Capitol Hill experience, including General Counsel to House Speaker Paul Ryan.

