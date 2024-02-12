ARTICLE

Health Care Beat is brought to you by Seyfarth's cross-disciplinary Health Care group. Episodes provide listeners with timely and insightful commentary from a range of experts and thought leaders in this space.

Health Care Beat Episode 42: 2023 Health Law Year-In-Review

On this episode of Health Care Beat, co-hosts Chris DeMeo and Jamaica Szeliga highlight some of the most important health law developments from 2023. From court decisions to legislative activity, the pair cover a range of noteworthy topics and related considerations for stakeholders across the industry.

