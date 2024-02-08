The Office of Inspector General (OIG) for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) continues to offer valuable insights to the healthcare industry as to how best to approach increasingly complex healthcare fraud and abuse issues.

Bass, Berry & Sims is pleased to share its second annual HHS-OIG Year in Review, a novel industry resource highlighting key OIG guidance issued in 2023, including:

The new General Compliance Program Guidance.

The expanded informal FAQ process.

The new civil monetary penalties for information blocking.

OIG's strategic plan for managed care oversight.

A consumer alert regarding remote patient monitoring.

The end of the public health emergency declaration.

OIG's new telehealth toolkit.

Significant advisory opinions.

Significant SDP settlements.

Litigation against OIG challenging unfavorable advisory opinions.

We hope that this tool will assist you in understanding how OIG frames and analyzes fraud and abuse issues so that you can assess and manage risk as you navigate the ever dynamic healthcare regulatory environment.

