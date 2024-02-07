VIEW RELATED VIDEOS

Read the Community Enrichment Solutions brochure here >>

A&M Healthcare Industry Group has developed and launched Community Enrichment Solutions (CES), a pro bono initiative designed to help improve the access, quality, and financial sustainability of healthcare providers supporting disparate or underserved communities.

CES priorities and areas of focus include:

Establishing, maintaining, and growing partnerships with providers and healthcare organizations that specialize in providing care and services to those who are disproportionately affected by injustice and inequality.

Initial efforts will be focused on organizations serving communities of color.

Driving success through strategic planning, management advice, and action-oriented operational transformation for qualifying organizations.

A&M's Healthcare Industry Group is committed to upholding A&M's Inclusive Diversity Core Value and reimagining Corporate Social Responsibility to affect change in our communities. As healthcare experts, our CES group aims to bring experience, support, and knowledge to help make a valuable and lasting impact.

