FY 2024 Appropriations Agreement Reached

Senate Finance Committee White Paper Proposes Bonus Payments to Hospitals for Drug Shortage Prevention Measures

Prior Authorization Legislation Likely to be Reintroduced Following CMS Final Rule

MA Continues to Garner Attention from Congress and CMS

Legislation to Permanently Extend Telehealth Flexibilities Reintroduced in Senate

Senators Push for New Federal AI Agency to Centralize Regulation of Digital Platforms

Drug Manufacturing CEOs Agree to Testify at Senate HELP Committee Hearing on Drug Costs

Key House Panel to Hold Hearing on Federal Healthcare Spending

Bipartisan Congressional Digital Health Caucus Launch

Retirements

MACPAC Holds January Public Meeting; Approves Seven Recommendations to Congress

MedPAC and MACPAC Release Data Book on Dually Eligible Beneficiaries

HRSA Launches New National Maternal Health Initiative

New NIH Women's Health Office of Autoimmune Disease Research to Host Roundtables

FDA Reorganizes to Establish "Super Office" on Medical Device Cybersecurity and Digital Health

CMS to Issue Initial Offers for First Round of Medicare Drug Cost Negotiation Program Selected Drugs

FDA Seeks Nominees for Gene Therapy Committee

NSF to Launch National AI Research Pilot

HHS Releases New Cybersecurity Performance Goals

No Surprises Act Suit Given Partial Revival

Fourth Circuit Tests Meaning of New Drug for Rebate Program,ChevronDeference Dispute

DOJ Investigates AI Tools, References Pharmaceutical Company Case

