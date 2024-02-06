Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

  • FY 2024 Appropriations Agreement Reached
  • Senate Finance Committee White Paper Proposes Bonus Payments to Hospitals for Drug Shortage Prevention Measures
  • Prior Authorization Legislation Likely to be Reintroduced Following CMS Final Rule
  • MA Continues to Garner Attention from Congress and CMS
  • Legislation to Permanently Extend Telehealth Flexibilities Reintroduced in Senate
  • Senators Push for New Federal AI Agency to Centralize Regulation of Digital Platforms
  • Drug Manufacturing CEOs Agree to Testify at Senate HELP Committee Hearing on Drug Costs
  • Key House Panel to Hold Hearing on Federal Healthcare Spending
  • Bipartisan Congressional Digital Health Caucus Launch
  • Retirements
  • MACPAC Holds January Public Meeting; Approves Seven Recommendations to Congress
  • MedPAC and MACPAC Release Data Book on Dually Eligible Beneficiaries
  • HRSA Launches New National Maternal Health Initiative
  • New NIH Women's Health Office of Autoimmune Disease Research to Host Roundtables
  • FDA Reorganizes to Establish "Super Office" on Medical Device Cybersecurity and Digital Health
  • CMS to Issue Initial Offers for First Round of Medicare Drug Cost Negotiation Program Selected Drugs
  • FDA Seeks Nominees for Gene Therapy Committee
  • NSF to Launch National AI Research Pilot
  • HHS Releases New Cybersecurity Performance Goals
  • No Surprises Act Suit Given Partial Revival
  • Fourth Circuit Tests Meaning of New Drug for Rebate Program,ChevronDeference Dispute
  • DOJ Investigates AI Tools, References Pharmaceutical Company Case

