Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.
This week's topics include:
- FY 2024 Appropriations Agreement Reached
- Senate Finance Committee White Paper Proposes Bonus Payments to Hospitals for Drug Shortage Prevention Measures
- Prior Authorization Legislation Likely to be Reintroduced Following CMS Final Rule
- MA Continues to Garner Attention from Congress and CMS
- Legislation to Permanently Extend Telehealth Flexibilities Reintroduced in Senate
- Senators Push for New Federal AI Agency to Centralize Regulation of Digital Platforms
- Drug Manufacturing CEOs Agree to Testify at Senate HELP Committee Hearing on Drug Costs
- Key House Panel to Hold Hearing on Federal Healthcare Spending
- Bipartisan Congressional Digital Health Caucus Launch
- Retirements
- MACPAC Holds January Public Meeting; Approves Seven Recommendations to Congress
- MedPAC and MACPAC Release Data Book on Dually Eligible Beneficiaries
- HRSA Launches New National Maternal Health Initiative
- New NIH Women's Health Office of Autoimmune Disease Research to Host Roundtables
- FDA Reorganizes to Establish "Super Office" on Medical Device Cybersecurity and Digital Health
- CMS to Issue Initial Offers for First Round of Medicare Drug Cost Negotiation Program Selected Drugs
- FDA Seeks Nominees for Gene Therapy Committee
- NSF to Launch National AI Research Pilot
- HHS Releases New Cybersecurity Performance Goals
- No Surprises Act Suit Given Partial Revival
- Fourth Circuit Tests Meaning of New Drug for Rebate Program,ChevronDeference Dispute
- DOJ Investigates AI Tools, References Pharmaceutical Company Case
