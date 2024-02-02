United States:
Album 7, Track 6 – More Rapidly Changing Healthcare Environment (Podcast)
02 February 2024
Polsinelli LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Bobby Guy, a business attorney in the firm's Nashville
office, interviews Brian Fengler of Evidence Care
about his quest to provide AI-drive decision support technology for
providers.
Resources
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences from United States
AI And IP: Considerations For Medtech
Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP
Increasingly, artificial intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT and GitHub Copilot are reshaping corporate operations. They can boost efficiency, particularly in software development and content creation.