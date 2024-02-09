United States:
Album 7, Track 7 – More Rapidly Changing Healthcare Environment (Podcast)
09 February 2024
Polsinelli LLP
Bobby Guy, a business attorney in the firm's Nashville
office, interviews Kurt Read of RSF Partners and the NIC
Conference about the tipping point in healthcare investing
opportunities in the current market.
