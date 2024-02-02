In this episode, hosts Payal Nanavati and Megan Beaver talk to Chris Flynn and Alice Hall-Partyka regarding the proposed updates to the regulations under the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act (MHPAEA). We discuss the current regulatory environment, enforcement, and key takeaways from the proposed rule. For further reading, please see:

