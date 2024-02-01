Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.
This week's topics include:
- Congress Passes Continuing Resolution Into Early March
- Members of Congress Urge HHS to Permanently Extend Telehealth Flexibilities
- Bicameral Legislation to Expand Hospital-Based Addiction Medicine Residency Training Slots
- Top Republican on Senate HELP Committee Continues Investigation Into 340B Revenues
- House Budget Committee Approves New Bipartisan Fiscal Commission
- Senate Committees Convene to Discuss Long COVID, Assisted Living Facilities, Patent Reform
- Next Week: Senate HELP Committee to Vote on Subpoenas
- Retirements
- Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Releases Prior Authorization 2024 Final Rule
- CMS Announces New Innovation in Behavioral Health Model
- Independent Dispute Resolution Operations Rule Comment Period Will Reopen for 14 Days
- Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health Launches PARADIGM Program
- FDA Extends NARCAN Shelf Life
- FDA Approves CRISPR Therapy Casgevy for Second Indication
- HHS, Departments of Labor and Treasury Issue New Contraception Guidance
- GAO Reports on Workforce and Veteran Maternal Health
- Chevron Cases Pose Potential Implications for HHS Agencies
- Biden Administration Concedes to D.C. District Court on Copay Accumulator Suit
- World Health Organization Releases Health Artificial Intelligence Guidance
