  • Congress Passes Continuing Resolution Into Early March
  • Members of Congress Urge HHS to Permanently Extend Telehealth Flexibilities
  • Bicameral Legislation to Expand Hospital-Based Addiction Medicine Residency Training Slots
  • Top Republican on Senate HELP Committee Continues Investigation Into 340B Revenues
  • House Budget Committee Approves New Bipartisan Fiscal Commission
  • Senate Committees Convene to Discuss Long COVID, Assisted Living Facilities, Patent Reform
  • Next Week: Senate HELP Committee to Vote on Subpoenas
  • Retirements
  • Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Releases Prior Authorization 2024 Final Rule
  • CMS Announces New Innovation in Behavioral Health Model
  • Independent Dispute Resolution Operations Rule Comment Period Will Reopen for 14 Days
  • Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health Launches PARADIGM Program
  • FDA Extends NARCAN Shelf Life
  • FDA Approves CRISPR Therapy Casgevy for Second Indication
  • HHS, Departments of Labor and Treasury Issue New Contraception Guidance
  • GAO Reports on Workforce and Veteran Maternal Health
  • Chevron Cases Pose Potential Implications for HHS Agencies
  • Biden Administration Concedes to D.C. District Court on Copay Accumulator Suit
  • World Health Organization Releases Health Artificial Intelligence Guidance

