This week's topics include:

Congress Passes Continuing Resolution Into Early March

Members of Congress Urge HHS to Permanently Extend Telehealth Flexibilities

Bicameral Legislation to Expand Hospital-Based Addiction Medicine Residency Training Slots

Top Republican on Senate HELP Committee Continues Investigation Into 340B Revenues

House Budget Committee Approves New Bipartisan Fiscal Commission

Senate Committees Convene to Discuss Long COVID, Assisted Living Facilities, Patent Reform

Next Week: Senate HELP Committee to Vote on Subpoenas

Retirements

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Releases Prior Authorization 2024 Final Rule

CMS Announces New Innovation in Behavioral Health Model

Independent Dispute Resolution Operations Rule Comment Period Will Reopen for 14 Days

Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health Launches PARADIGM Program

FDA Extends NARCAN Shelf Life

FDA Approves CRISPR Therapy Casgevy for Second Indication

HHS, Departments of Labor and Treasury Issue New Contraception Guidance

GAO Reports on Workforce and Veteran Maternal Health

Chevron Cases Pose Potential Implications for HHS Agencies

Biden Administration Concedes to D.C. District Court on Copay Accumulator Suit

World Health Organization Releases Health Artificial Intelligence Guidance

