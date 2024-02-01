The 2024 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule extends ten different pandemic flexibilities related to telehealth. In a new podcast for the Compliance & Ethics Blog—produced by the Society for Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE) and the Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA)—Manatt Health's Randi Seigel, partner, and Jared Augenstein, managing director, review all ten flexibilities, including in-person visit requirements, audio-only services, physician supervision and opioid treatment.

Randi and Jared also address:

Changes to the structure of the telehealth services list

Changes to payment by place of services

Remote psychological and therapeutic monitoring

Enrollment and revocation

A new opportunity for payment of social needs for Medicare beneficiaries

Click here to listen to the free podcast and learn more about what's new, what's the same and what will sunset at the end of 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.