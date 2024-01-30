A career dedicated to serving pediatric patients is admirable and inspiring. Lara Khouri, MBA, MPH, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Children's Hospital Los Angeles, has done just that. She is the latest healthcare leader to be highlighted on A&M's Significant Healthcare Voices Podcast Series. She talked with A&M Senior Director, Eliza Medearis, to share her story.

Pivotal moments throughout her career helped shape her leadership style and her dedication to paving the way for future women leaders in Healthcare. Sonia Millsom, Chief Executive Officer of Oxeon, joined A&M Managing Director, Kristina Park, and Senior Associate, Emily Strack, on our Significant Healthcare Voices Podcast Series to share her career journey and impact she is striving to make for women in healthcare.

In our new podcast series, Significant Healthcare Voices, Cindy Ehlers, Chief Operating Officer of Trillium Health, discusses the importance of equity and leveraging technology and innovation to increase access to affordable care, with Managing Director Kristina Park, and Managing Director and Co-Leader of Health Plans and Managed Care Practice Doris Stein.

With more than 20 years of experience advancing care in behavioral healthcare, Cindy Ehlers is a trailblazer. Trillium Health is a local specialty care management organization that manages mental health, substance abuse disorders, and intellectual disability services across eastern North Carolina. Ms. Ehlers has been crucial in Trillium Health's efforts to move toward an integrated care delivery model to address the disparities in health equity for children and the most vulnerable populations, to ensure access to care they need, when they need it.

She shares how her personal experience has propelled the work she has done to enable care for all communities, especially those in rural areas.

In this episode of Significant Healthcare Voices, Karyn Horowitz, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Bradley Hospital, and Director of Child Outpatient Psychiatry at Lifespan, and Ellen Hallsworth the Director of Bradley REACH at Bradley Hospital, join A&M Senior Director, Marthe Haverkamp, M.D., Ph.D., to provide a look at the Bradley REACH program, its impact on families across the country, and insights into the status of behavioral problems in children and adolescents.

The pandemic changed us, and healthcare, in ways we could never have imagined. One of the most prevalent issues that was brought to light was the need for mental health services for children. Dr. Horowitz and Ms. Hallsworth have been tackling these crucial problems in their community and have developed life-changing therapeutic programs to support their patient populations. They have taken their approach to care one step further by making this world-class pediatric psychiatric care available anywhere in the U.S.

