Welcome to Health-e Law, Sheppard Mullin's podcast exploring the fascinating health-tech topics and trends of the day. Our digital health legal team, alongside brilliant experts and thought leaders, share how innovations can solve some of healthcare's (and maybe the world's) biggest problems, if properly navigated. In this episode, Sheppard Mullin healthcare team leader Eric Klein joins us to discuss the future of health tech and what we can expect to see in 2024.

What We Discussed in this Episode:

Where is healthcare disruption expected in 2024 and how will that impact costs?

Where is digital health headed in 2024? Where will it have the most significant impact?

What are savvy investors looking for in 2024?

How can industry players make themselves more attractive to investors?

What should providers, payers, and industry stakeholders consider as they look to make tech investments?

How will the expected wave of consolidation impact the digital health space?

About Eric Klein

With over 35 years of practical legal and business experience, Eric Klein is widely acknowledged as one of the most experienced attorneys in population health management, physician alignment, and global risk transactions. As a partner in Sheppard Mullin's Century City Office, he leads the firm's distinguished national healthcare practice, which has been honored as a Law360 U.S. Health Care Practice Group of the Year three times in the past seven years.

Over the last decade, Eric has advised on over 85 hospital mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures, more than 85 health plan mergers and acquisitions, and many of the country's largest physician services transactions, establishing him as one of the nation's most active physician group, health plan and hospital M&A and joint venture lawyers.

About Sara Shanti

A partner in the Corporate Practice Group in the Sheppard Mullin's Chicago office and co-chair of its Digital Health Team, Sara Shanti's practice sits at the forefront of healthcare technology by providing practical counsel on novel innovation and complex data privacy matters. Using her medical research background and HHS experience, Sara advises providers, payors, start-ups, technology companies, and their investors and stakeholders on digital healthcare and regulatory compliance matters, including artificial intelligence (AI), augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), gamification, implantable and wearable devices, and telehealth.

At the cutting edge of advising on "data as an asset" programming, Sara's practice supports investment in innovation and access to care initiatives, including mergers and acquisitions involving crucial, high-stakes and sensitive data, medical and wellness devices, and web-based applications and care.

About Phil Kim

A partner in the Corporate and Securities Practice Group in Sheppard Mullin's Dallas office and co-chair of its Digital Health Team, Phil Kim has a number of clients in digital health. He has assisted multinational technology companies entering the digital health space with various service and collaboration agreements for their wearable technology, along with global digital health companies bolstering their platform in the behavioral health space. He also assists public medical device, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical companies, as well as the investment banks that serve as underwriters in public securities offerings for those companies.

Phil also assists various healthcare companies on transactional and regulatory matters. He counsels healthcare systems, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, physician groups, home health providers, and other healthcare companies on the buy- and sell-side of mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and operational matters, which include regulatory, licensure, contractual, and administrative issues. Phil regularly advises clients on matters related to healthcare compliance, including liability exposure, the Stark law, anti-kickback statutes, and HIPAA/HITECH privacy issues. He also provides counsel on state and federal laws, business structuring formation, employment issues, and involving government agencies, including state and federal agencies.

Contact Info:

Eric Klein

Sara Shanti

Phil Kim

