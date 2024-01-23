Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.
This week's topics include:
- Fiscal Year 2024 Spending Agreement
- This Week: Hearings on Long COVID; AI-Ready Workforce
- Retirements
- New Federal Independent Dispute Resolution (IDR) Administrative Fee and Certified IDR Entity Fee Ranges Posted
- RFI Solicits Feedback on Maternal Mental Health
- AHRQ National Healthcare Quality and Disparities Report Measurement Criteria RFI
- MedPAC Votes on Payment Update Recommendations
- ARPA-H to Launch Preventive Care Investment Program
- FDA Issues Digital Health Technologies in Diabetes Care RFI
- OMB Clears Prior Authorization Rule
- CMS Administrator National Stakeholder Call
