Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

Fiscal Year 2024 Spending Agreement

This Week: Hearings on Long COVID; AI-Ready Workforce

Retirements

New Federal Independent Dispute Resolution (IDR) Administrative Fee and Certified IDR Entity Fee Ranges Posted

RFI Solicits Feedback on Maternal Mental Health

AHRQ National Healthcare Quality and Disparities Report Measurement Criteria RFI

MedPAC Votes on Payment Update Recommendations

ARPA-H to Launch Preventive Care Investment Program

FDA Issues Digital Health Technologies in Diabetes Care RFI

OMB Clears Prior Authorization Rule

CMS Administrator National Stakeholder Call

Read the full Health Dose »

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.