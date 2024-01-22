With mental health a continued focus, Nick Dewan, M.D. CPE, DLFAPA, FASAM, Vice President, Behavioral Health of GuideWell and Florida Blue, spoke with A&M Healthcare Industry Group Managing Director, Craig Savage, and Senior Advisor, David Shulkin, M.D., to discuss his moonshot surrounding behavioral health.
Click here to access all episodes in this podcast.
Originally published by 17 January, 2024
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.