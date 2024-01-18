Health care antitrust is becoming an increasingly prevalent issue at the state level. Effective January 1, 2024, Illinois' new premerger notification law requires parties to certain health care transactions to provide 30 days prior notice to the state before consummating certain M&A transactions.

Herb Allen, a Shareholder in the firm's Washington, D.C. office, spoke with Elizabeth Maxeiner, Antitrust Bureau Chief, Illinois Attorney General's Office, about what motivated the new law, the kinds of health care transactions that are subject to the new law and the materiality thresholds, what parties can expect when completing a filing, and what might prompt closer scrutiny of a transaction.

Resources

