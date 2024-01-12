Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

  • Topline Spending Agreement for Fiscal Year 2024
  • Senators Ask HHS to Drop Copay Assistance Court Challenge
  • Congressional Retirements and Resignations
  • MedPAC Nominations for Commissioners Due Feb. 9, 2024
  • U.S. Preventive Services Task Force Solicits for Nominations
  • Task Force on Maternal Mental Health Issues Questions for Public Comment, Responses Due Jan. 31
  • GAO Releases Report on Medical Device Cybersecurity

