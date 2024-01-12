United States:
Holland & Knight Health Dose: January 9, 2024
12 January 2024
Holland & Knight
Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly
dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders
abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health
sector.
This week's topics include:
- Topline Spending Agreement for Fiscal Year 2024
- Senators Ask HHS to Drop Copay Assistance Court Challenge
- Congressional Retirements and Resignations
- MedPAC Nominations for Commissioners Due Feb. 9, 2024
- U.S. Preventive Services Task Force Solicits for
Nominations
- Task Force on Maternal Mental Health Issues Questions for
Public Comment, Responses Due Jan. 31
- GAO Releases Report on Medical Device Cybersecurity
Read the full Health Dose »
