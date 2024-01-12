United States:
Top Ten Issues In Health Law 2024
12 January 2024
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Douglas Mancino, a partner in Seyfarth's Los Angeles -
Century City office and member of the firm's Corporate
department, has co-authored an article for the American Health Law
Association's Health Law Connections publication
titled, "Top Ten Issues in Health Law 2024 ("Tax Related
Developments to Watch in 2024" section)." Click here to read the full article.
Originally published in American Health Law
Association's Health Law Connections
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences from United States
FTC And DOJ Finalize 2023 Merger Guidelines
Duane Morris LLP
Today, the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") and Department of Justice ("DOJ") (collectively, the "Agencies") jointly released the 2023 Merger Guidelines .
HHS Finalizes Regulation Of Certain AI
Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP
This week, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) took its first step in actually regulating the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in health care.
Behavioral Health Law Ledger | December 2023
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
The December 2023 issue of Greenberg Traurig's quarterly Behavioral Health Law Ledger discusses the expansion of Medicare reimbursement to cover Behavioral Health Intensive Outpatient...