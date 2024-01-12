Douglas Mancino, a partner in Seyfarth's Los Angeles - Century City office and member of the firm's Corporate department, has co-authored an article for the American Health Law Association's Health Law Connections publication titled, "Top Ten Issues in Health Law 2024 ("Tax Related Developments to Watch in 2024" section)." Click here to read the full article.

Originally published in American Health Law Association's Health Law Connections

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.