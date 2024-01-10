Welcome to Health-e Law, Sheppard Mullin's podcast addressing the fascinating health-tech topics and trends of the day. Our digital health legal team, alongside brilliant experts and thought leaders, share how innovations can solve some of healthcare's (and maybe the world's) biggest problems...if properly navigated. In this episode, Viveka Rydell-Anderson, CEO of Pacific Vision Foundation, joins us to discuss the critical need for specialized care and how emerging digital technologies can help overcome access challenges.

What We Discussed In This Episode

What specifically is specialized care?

How is new and emerging technology transforming specialized care?

Where are we today in terms of access?

How can the industry transition from "sick care" to "healthcare"?

Do you see patients embracing this technology?

What do developers need to consider as they seek to meet patients' needs?

What are you hearing from providers? What do they want from technology?

What technologies, including in FemTech, do you see as poised to make a difference and mitigate stigmas?

From a lawyer's perspective, how do you see businesses having to adapt and navigate what's ahead of them?

About Viveka Rydell-Anderson

With over 20 years of experience as a lawyer, healthcare executive and innovator, Viveka Rydell-Anderson is a passionate trailblazer in the realm of healthcare equity and access.

Viveka is the CEO of Pacific Vision Foundation and the president of the HIMSS Northern California Chapter. She has deep experience in FemTech and specialized care spaces, among her many other impressive achievements, including holding a Master of Science in Clinical Informatics Management from Stanford University School of Medicine in addition to her law degree from UC Berkeley.

Before taking on her current role, Viveka spent 14 years as CEO of PDI Surgery Center, a nonprofit Ambulatory Surgery Center providing specialty dental care to children and special needs patients in 30+ California counties. She then co-founded two MedTech startups: ImageChain.ai and Mamsen Health.

About Sara Shanti

A partner in the Corporate Practice Group in the Sheppard Mullin's Chicago office and co-chair of its Digital Health Team, Sara's practice sits at the forefront of healthcare technology by providing practical counsel on novel innovation and complex data privacy matters. Using her medical research background and HHS experience, Sara advises providers, payors, start-ups, technology companies, and their investors and stakeholders on digital healthcare and regulatory compliance matters, including artificial intelligence (AI), augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), gamification, implantable and wearable devices, and telehealth.

At the cutting edge of advising on "data as an asset" programming, Sara's practice supports investment in innovation and access to care initiatives, including mergers and acquisitions involving crucial, high-stakes and sensitive data, medical and wellness devices, and web-based applications and care.

About Phil Kim

A partner in the Corporate and Securities Practice Group in Sheppard Mullin's Dallas office and co-chair of its Digital Health Team, Phil Kim has a number of clients in digital health. He has assisted multinational technology companies entering the digital health space with various service and collaboration agreements for their wearable technology, along with global digital health companies bolstering their platform in the behavioral health space. He also assists public medical device, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical companies, as well as the investment banks that serve as underwriters in public securities offerings for those companies.

Phil also assists various healthcare companies on transactional and regulatory matters. He counsels healthcare systems, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, physician groups, home health providers, and other healthcare companies on the buy- and sell-side of mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and operational matters, which include regulatory, licensure, contractual, and administrative issues.

Phil regularly advises clients on matters related to healthcare compliance, including liability exposure, the Stark law, anti-kickback statutes, and HIPAA/HITECH privacy issues. He also provides counsel on state and federal laws, business structuring formation, employment issues, and involving government agencies, including state and federal agencies.

