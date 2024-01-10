self

Welcome to Health-e Law, Sheppard Mullin's podcast addressing the fascinating health-tech topics and trends of the day. Our digital health legal team, alongside brilliant experts and thought-leaders, share how innovations can solve some of healthcare's (and maybe the world's) biggest problems...if properly navigated. In this episode, Sheppard Mullin partner Jim Gatto, co-chair of its AI Team, joins us to discuss the AI revolution in healthcare, including how it is enhancing and improving the industry while navigating ethical and legal risks.

What We Discussed In This Episode

How is AI impacting healthcare today?

Why are we seeing an explosion of AI, especially in healthcare, now?

Looking forward, where are you seeing AI growing in applications?

How will AI impact and improve access to care, particularly in terms of elder care and the epidemic of isolation?

What are some of the most significant risks or legal issues that arise from the confluence of AI and healthcare?

About James G. Gatto

James G. Gatto is a partner in the Intellectual Property Practice Group in Sheppard Mullin's Washington, D.C. office, where he also serves as Co-Leader of the firm's Artificial Intelligence Team and Leader of the Open Source Team.

Jim's practice focuses on AI, blockchain, interactive entertainment and open source. He provides strategic advice on all aspects of intellectual property strategy and enforcement, technology transactions, licenses, and tech-related regulatory issues, especially ones driven by new business models and/or disruptive technologies. Jim has over two decades of experience advising clients on AI issues and is an adjunct professor who teaches a course on Artificial Intelligence Legal Issues. He is considered a thought-leader on legal issues associated with emerging technologies and business models, most recently blockchain, AI, open source, and interactive entertainment.

About Sara Shanti

A partner in the Corporate Practice Group in the Sheppard Mullin's Chicago office and co-chair of its Digital Health Team, Sara's practice sits at the forefront of healthcare technology by providing practical counsel on novel innovation and complex data privacy matters. Using her medical research background and HHS experience, Sara advises providers, payors, start-ups, technology companies, and their investors and stakeholders on digital healthcare and regulatory compliance matters, including artificial intelligence (AI), augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), gamification, implantable and wearable devices, and telehealth.

At the cutting edge of advising on "data as an asset" programming, Sara's practice supports investment in innovation and access to care initiatives, including mergers and acquisitions involving crucial, high-stakes and sensitive data, medical and wellness devices, and web-based applications and care.

About Phil Kim

A partner in the Corporate and Securities Practice Group in Sheppard Mullin's Dallas office and co-chair of its Digital Health Team, Phil Kim has a number of clients in digital health. He has assisted multinational technology companies entering the digital health space with various service and collaboration agreements for their wearable technology, along with global digital health companies bolstering their platform in the behavioral health space. He also assists public medical device, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical companies, as well as the investment banks that serve as underwriters in public securities offerings for those companies.

Phil also assists various healthcare companies on transactional and regulatory matters. He counsels healthcare systems, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, physician groups, home health providers, and other healthcare companies on the buy- and sell-side of mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and operational matters, which include regulatory, licensure, contractual, and administrative issues. Phil regularly advises clients on matters related to healthcare compliance, including liability exposure, the Stark law, anti-kickback statutes, and HIPAA/HITECH privacy issues. He also provides counsel on state and federal laws, business structuring formation, employment issues, and involving government agencies, including state and federal agencies.

Contact Info:

James G. Gatto

Sara Shanti

Phil Kim

Additional Resources

Jobs of Tomorrow: Large Language Models and Jobs

5 Things Corporate Boards Should Know About Generative AI Risk Management

