Hosts Phil Kim and Sara Shanti introduce Health-e Law, a new podcast produced by Sheppard Mullin's Digital Health Team focusing on the exciting and sometimes explosive interaction between technology and law in the healthcare space. Join our hosts as they engage with industry innovators and thought leaders, exploring AI, virtual reality, and other emerging technologies poised to reshape healthcare as we know it. They'll also dissect recent regulatory and legislative efforts in the health and wellness arena while hopefully having a bit of fun along the way! If you're struggling to stay on top of the rapidly evolving landscape that is healthcare tech, these brief, bite-sized episodes, will keep you in the know.

About Sara Shanti

A partner in the Corporate Practice Group in the Sheppard Mullin's Chicago office, Sara Shanti's practice sits at the forefront of health-technology by providing practical counsel on healthcare innovation and complex data privacy matters. Using her medical research background and HHS experience, Sara advises providers, payors, start-ups, technology companies, and their investors and stakeholders on digital and novel healthcare regulatory compliance matters, including artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), data assets and privacy, gamification, implantable and wearable devices, and telehealth.

Sara has deep experience advising clients on data use and protection under Part 2, HIPAA, GINA, and state privacy laws, such as BIPA and CCPA, and multinational border transmissions. She also assists clients in implementing compliance programs, launching health innovations and investments, and responding to governmental investigations. Her experience extends to consumer and patient rights, including under the American Disabilities Act and Section 1557, medical staff relationships, and navigating the evolving regulatory landscapes for next-generation technology. She also has extensive experience navigating telehealth prescribing laws, including the Ryan Haight Act, and with entities offering services in sensitive healthcare areas, such as behavioral health, fertility, genetics, and substance abuse.

At the cutting-edge of advising on "data as an asset" programming, red team technology reviews, and information blocking and interoperability under the 21st Century Cures Act, Sara's practice also includes mergers and acquisitions involving crucial, high-stakes, and sensitive data in areas of digital health platforms, medical and wellness devices, and web-based applications and treatment.

About Phil Kim

A Partner in the Corporate and Securities Practice Group in Sheppard Mullin's Dallas office, Phil Kim advises various types of healthcare providers in connection with transactional and regulatory matters. He counsels healthcare systems, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, physician groups (including non-profit health organizations, or NPHOs), home health providers, and other healthcare companies on the buy- and sell-side of mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and operational matters, which include regulatory, licensure, contractual, and administrative issues.

Phil has a particular interest in digital health. He has assisted a number of multinational technology companies entering the digital health space with various service and collaboration agreements for their wearable technology. He also assists public medical device, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical companies, as well as the investment banks that serve as underwriters involved in the public securities offerings for such healthcare companies.

Phil regularly advises clients on matters related to healthcare compliance, including re, including liability exposure, the Stark law, anti-kickback statutes, and HIPAA/HITECH privacy issues. He also provides counsel on state and federal laws, business structuring formation, employment issues, and involving government agencies, including various state Medicaid agencies, the Texas Medical Board, and Medicare Administrative Contractors.

