Welcome to Health-e Law, Sheppard Mullin's podcast addressing the fascinating health-tech topics and trends of the day. Our digital health legal team, alongside brilliant experts and thought-leaders, share how innovations can solve some of healthcare's (and maybe the world's) biggest problems...if properly navigated. In our inaugural episode, Dr. Laura Tully, Vice President of Clinical Services at ChatOwl, a virtual mental wellness company, joins our hosts to discuss the importance of transparency in health-tech's data collection and use, including how it can drive engagement and outcome.

What We Discussed in this Episode

What have you been working on? Why is data your world right now?

What kind of solutions and digital health products trigger issues related to data collection and use?

Why is the healthcare industry so ravenous for data on both the solutions and business sides?

What does retention look like? How can transparency boost those numbers?

Can a greater level of transparency enhance the quality of the data that's collected?

What does transparency look like in practice?

About Dr. Laura Tully

Dr. Laura Tully is a Harvard-trained, internationally-recognized subject matter expert in digital health solutions for serious mental health. Her specific expertise includes ethical data use, trauma-informed suicide risk management, and digital wellness products for marginalized communities. As ChatOwl, Inc.'s Vice President of Clinical Services, she spearheads the development of AI-driven clinical interventions accessible to all adults facing mental health challenges.

Before joining ChatOwl, Dr. Tully served UC Davis Health, first as Director of Clinical Training in Early Psychosis Programs, then as Assistant Director of the California Early Psychosis Training and Technical Assistance Program (EP TTA), and finally as Associate Professor in Psychiatry. Since joining ChatOwl, she has maintained an association with UC Davis as an Adjunct Associate Professor in the School of Medicine.

About Sara Shanti

A partner in the Corporate Practice Group in the Sheppard Mullin's Chicago office and co-chair of its Digital Health Team, Sara's practice sits at the forefront of healthcare technology by providing practical counsel on novel innovation and complex data privacy matters. Using her medical research background and HHS experience, Sara advises providers, payors, start-ups, technology companies, and their investors and stakeholders on digital healthcare and regulatory compliance matters, including artificial intelligence (AI), augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), gamification, implantable and wearable devices, and telehealth.

At the cutting-edge of advising on "data as an asset" programming, Sara's practice supports investment in innovation and access to care initiatives, including mergers and acquisitions involving crucial, high-stakes and sensitive data, medical and wellness devices, and web-based applications and care.

About Phil Kim

A partner in the Corporate and Securities Practice Group in Sheppard Mullin's Dallas office and co-chair of its Digital Health Team, Phil Kim has a number of clients in digital health. He has assisted multinational technology companies entering the digital health space with various service and collaboration agreements for their wearable technology, along with global digital health companies bolstering their platform in the behavioral health space. He also assists public medical device, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical companies, as well as the investment banks that serve as underwriters in public securities offerings for those companies.

Phil also assists various healthcare companies on transactional and regulatory matters. He counsels healthcare systems, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, physician groups, home health providers, and other healthcare companies on the buy- and sell-side of mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and operational matters, which include regulatory, licensure, contractual, and administrative issues. Phil regularly advises clients on matters related to healthcare compliance, including liability exposure, the Stark law, anti-kickback statutes, and HIPAA/HITECH privacy issues. He also provides counsel on state and federal laws, business structuring formation, employment issues, and involving government agencies, including state and federal agencies.

