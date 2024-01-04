United States:
Why Employers Should Make Sure Health Care Plans Are Inclusive To Transgender Employees
04 January 2024
Littler Mendelson
The Supreme Court has ruled that transgender people are
protected under the Civil Rights Act, and so Joycelyn Stevenson and
Sarah Belchic say employers need to ensure that their health care
plans are inclusive.
The Tennessean
View
