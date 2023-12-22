United States:
OCR Marks 46th HIPAA Right Of Access Settlement
22 December 2023
Thompson Coburn LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Today, OCR settled its 46th case in a series of enforcement
actions under its right of access initiative. This time, the
settlement was with Optum Medical Care of New Jersey, a
multi-specialty physician group in New Jersey and Connecticut.
Under the terms of the settlement agreement, Optum will
implement a corrective action plan and pay OCR $160,000 to resolve
six complaints that it failed to respond to patients' requests
for medical records in a timely manner.
This Settlement Marks the 46th Enforcement Action in the
OCR Right of Access Initiative
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences from United States
AI In Health Care: Powering Patient Outcomes
Foley & Lardner
With the Health Care & Life Sciences sector under pressure to improve patient outcomes while controlling costs, artificial intelligence and machine learning are quickly becoming indispensable tools.
Who Regulates My Product?
Foley & Lardner
In the world of healthy food and beverages, a crucial first step towards bringing a new product to the crowded U.S. market is identifying and understanding...