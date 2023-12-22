Today, OCR settled its 46th case in a series of enforcement actions under its right of access initiative. This time, the settlement was with Optum Medical Care of New Jersey, a multi-specialty physician group in New Jersey and Connecticut.

Under the terms of the settlement agreement, Optum will implement a corrective action plan and pay OCR $160,000 to resolve six complaints that it failed to respond to patients' requests for medical records in a timely manner.

This Settlement Marks the 46th Enforcement Action in the OCR Right of Access Initiative

