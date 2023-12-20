Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.
This week's topics include:
- Lower Costs, More Transparency Act Passes House
- 21 Health Bills Approved at House Committee on Energy and Commerce Markup
- SUPPORT Act: House Legislation; Senate Committee on HELP Holds Markup
- MedPAC Considers 2025 Payment Recommendations at December Meeting
- Senate Budget Committee Investigates Private Equity Hospital Ownership
- This Week: HHS Officials to Discuss AI Before House E&C Committee
- This Week: Senate Committee on HELP to Hold Hearing on Diabetes
- Retirements and Resignations
- Administration Publishes Fall 2023 Unified Agenda
- CMS Issues Interim Final Rule on Medicaid Unwinding
- FDA Approves Two Milestone Treatments for Sickle Cell Disease
- White House Announces New March-In Framework, Other Actions
- HHS Releases Concept Paper on Cybersecurity in Healthcare, Public Health Sectors
