Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

  • Lower Costs, More Transparency Act Passes House
  • 21 Health Bills Approved at House Committee on Energy and Commerce Markup
  • SUPPORT Act: House Legislation; Senate Committee on HELP Holds Markup
  • MedPAC Considers 2025 Payment Recommendations at December Meeting
  • Senate Budget Committee Investigates Private Equity Hospital Ownership
  • This Week: HHS Officials to Discuss AI Before House E&C Committee
  • This Week: Senate Committee on HELP to Hold Hearing on Diabetes
  • Retirements and Resignations
  • Administration Publishes Fall 2023 Unified Agenda
  • CMS Issues Interim Final Rule on Medicaid Unwinding
  • FDA Approves Two Milestone Treatments for Sickle Cell Disease
  • White House Announces New March-In Framework, Other Actions
  • HHS Releases Concept Paper on Cybersecurity in Healthcare, Public Health Sectors

