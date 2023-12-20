Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

Lower Costs, More Transparency Act Passes House

21 Health Bills Approved at House Committee on Energy and Commerce Markup

SUPPORT Act: House Legislation; Senate Committee on HELP Holds Markup

MedPAC Considers 2025 Payment Recommendations at December Meeting

Senate Budget Committee Investigates Private Equity Hospital Ownership

This Week: HHS Officials to Discuss AI Before House E&C Committee

This Week: Senate Committee on HELP to Hold Hearing on Diabetes

Retirements and Resignations

Administration Publishes Fall 2023 Unified Agenda

CMS Issues Interim Final Rule on Medicaid Unwinding

FDA Approves Two Milestone Treatments for Sickle Cell Disease

White House Announces New March-In Framework, Other Actions

HHS Releases Concept Paper on Cybersecurity in Healthcare, Public Health Sectors

