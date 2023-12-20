This report was commissioned by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

In prior reports, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) described the challenges that patients and caregivers face when seeking medically necessary blood cancer care in the United States, especially when they need highly specialized care that is not available in their health plans' provider network. Building on that work, this report examines the barriers that may prevent patients from accessing clinical trials despite meeting clinical eligibility criteria and outlines strategies to ensure that eligible patients are able to seamlessly enroll and participate in clinical trials.

This report describes the complex dynamics of clinical trials and proposes strategies to promote trial access for blood cancer patients. These findings and proposals are informed by interviews with providers that operate cancer clinical trials; payers that offer commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid managed care plans in different states; and LLS's conversations with blood cancer patients about their experiences seeking access to clinical trials.

To read the full report, view here.

