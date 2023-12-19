ARTICLE

Healthcare organizations have recently seen major changes to the law, and 2023 has been no exception. This program discusses the key employment law changes affecting the healthcare sector, along with practical suggestions for employers seeking to manage these new obligations.

The topics include:

Managing new and upcoming safety obligations, including the DHS's proposed staff mandate and developments in safety inspections.

The rise of unions representing doctors, and other labor union developments affecting both union and non-union employers.

Strategies for non-competes in light of the FTC's proposed ban, recent state law changes and new standards at the NLRB.

How organizations can (and should) continue to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in light of SFFA v. Harvard and recent legal challenges.

Managing new obligations concerning leave and job accommodations for nurses, staff, and other workers.

Practical insights for addressing return-to-work efforts and remote work considerations.

New authority affecting Anti-Kickback compliance.

