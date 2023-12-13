In case you missed it, Mintz recently launched a new series of Health Law Diagnosed titled Women Leaders in Health Care. This new series highlights women leaders in the health care industry and includes discussions on key issues in the health care industry, women leaders' reflections on their career, and the impact of mentorship. In our inaugural episode, Leah Pollema, Vice President and General Counsel at InhibRx, and Serene Katranji, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, and Corporate Counsel at Orchard Laboratories, join host Bridgette Keller to share personal stories about their experiences as both mentees and mentors, shedding light on the invaluable impact mentorship has had on their professional journeys.

Get to know Serene and Leah as they answer questions on their career, their advice for women in the health care industry, and the meaning of success and mindfulness.

Serene Katranji, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, and Corporate Counsel at Orchard Laboratories

What drew you to a career in the health care industry?

When I worked in the licensing and regulation division at the Michigan Attorney General's office, I often watched health care professionals lose a great deal because of mistakes that could largely be avoided with risk management and compliance strategies. Because I grew up in a health care family, I empathized with their struggle to provide quality health care in an increasingly challenging regulatory environment. I was drawn and continue to be motivated by my desire to shape a health care industry that prioritizes accessible quality patient care while valuing the effort it takes to be a health care professional.

What do you enjoy most about your work?

It is difficult to persuade providers that restructuring an organization towards greater regulatory compliance and stronger risk management strategies can lead to higher quality care and, at the same time, organizational growth and profitability. My greatest joy has been watching my efforts repeatedly prove this perspective allowing clients to recapture the joy of working in the health care industry.

What do you see driving change in your work, or the health care industry, over the next 5 years?

Without a radical shift in regulation, the health care industry will likely be split into two subindustries in the next 5 years—a centralized insurance-based industry and a de-centralized cash-based industry. The former industry may be affordable but is likely to involve lower quality and less accessible care. The latter will compete on higher quality and access but is likely to be widely unaffordable. To the extent I can have an impact in the health care industry, my work has and will continue to aim towards bridging the widening divide.

What advice would you give to women interested in a career in health law?

Never let anyone tell you that you must choose between your personal and professional dreams. I grew up watching my mom go to dental school and build a successful dental practice with 5 kids. I knew from her that your only limitation is the one that you let people convince you exists.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would it be?

I truly miss my ancestral home, Syria. I spent many childhood summers in Aleppo, Hama and Damascus visiting my grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins, most of whom have been displaced. I think about the people and their struggles every day and wish for a day when I can go back to support them and maybe bring everyone back together.

Leah Pollema, Vice President and General Counsel at InhibRx

What drew you to a career in the health care industry?

I sort of fell into the industry by being in the right place at the right time at my law firm career. But I'll say I'm grateful to have ended up in biotech; it's extremely motivating and rewarding to be even just a small factor in creating something that literally saves lives.

What do you enjoy most about your work?

Every single day is packed with problem-solving in a hundred different directions, collaborating with several different people. I take pride in a job well done, big or small, and really value collaborating with my colleagues, so my days are satisfying.

What advice would you give to women interested in a career in health law?

It's a job that requires confidence yet flexibility. In my experience, working in health law is full of twists and turns, and the people who can pivot quickly, calmly, and positively are invaluable.

What does mindfulness look like for you?

In a perfect world, it would be eliminating distractions to be able to solely focus on the priority of the moment, but that's not real life in a dynamic workplace (and busy home life). For me, moving my body every day is the way I center myself in the middle of a hectic day – sometimes that's a run or workout class, or other times it's soccer in the backyard with my kids or a quick 20-minute walk during the workday.

What does success look like for you?

Success is providing value in a way that's meaningful and purposeful. Reflecting on each project/conversation/decision and being satisfied with the way I handled it.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.