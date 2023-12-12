United States:
Holland & Knight Health Dose: December 6, 2023
12 December 2023
Holland & Knight
Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly
dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders
abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health
sector.
This week's topics include:
- This Week: FY 2024 Appropriations Watch
- House Committee on Energy and Commerce to Mark Up 44 Bills
- Senate Hearing on Drug Shortages; House Panel Discusses AI/ML
in Healthcare
- Next Week: Floor Vote on the Lower Costs, More Transparency
Act
- Next Week: Senate HELP Committee to Mark Up Legislation
Reauthorizing Expired SUPPORT Act Provisions
- Senate HELP Committee Ranking Member Bill Cassidy Seeks
Stakeholder Input on Gene Therapy
- House Retirement Announcements Continue to Roll In
- New FAQs on No Surprises Act Federal IDR Process Released
- Dr. Namandjé N. Bumpus Announced as FDA Principal Deputy
Commissioner
Read the full Health Dose »
