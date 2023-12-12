Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

  • This Week: FY 2024 Appropriations Watch
  • House Committee on Energy and Commerce to Mark Up 44 Bills
  • Senate Hearing on Drug Shortages; House Panel Discusses AI/ML in Healthcare
  • Next Week: Floor Vote on the Lower Costs, More Transparency Act
  • Next Week: Senate HELP Committee to Mark Up Legislation Reauthorizing Expired SUPPORT Act Provisions
  • Senate HELP Committee Ranking Member Bill Cassidy Seeks Stakeholder Input on Gene Therapy
  • House Retirement Announcements Continue to Roll In
  • New FAQs on No Surprises Act Federal IDR Process Released
  • Dr. Namandjé N. Bumpus Announced as FDA Principal Deputy Commissioner

