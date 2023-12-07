This is a great update regarding new FDA regulations concerning the supply of critical foods including infant formula and medical foods.

On November 21, 2023, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published a one-page tip sheet for the makers of infant formula and other critical foods to educate the industry about a new requirement mandating that companies plan for supply chain or other disruptions that could impact the availability of infant formula. www.foley.com/...

