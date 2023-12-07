United States:
New FDA Tip Sheet
07 December 2023
Foley & Lardner
This is a great update regarding new FDA regulations concerning
the supply of critical foods including infant formula and medical
foods.
On November 21, 2023, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
published a one-page tip sheet for the makers of infant formula and
other critical foods to educate the industry about a new
requirement mandating that companies plan for supply chain or other
disruptions that could impact the availability of infant
formula.
