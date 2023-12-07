United States:
Desjardins Discusses Current Goals, Future Of Device Industry, And FDA Priorities For 2024
07 December 2023
Arnold & Porter
Life Sciences & Healthcare Regulatory partner Philip
Desjardins, who recently rejoined the firm, was profiled in the
Medtech Insight article, "'One Little Cog':
Former J&J Attorney Discusses Return To Private Practice."
The article discusses Desjardins' current goals at the firm,
the future of the device industry and device regulation, and the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration's priorities for 2024.
In the Q&A, Desjardins emphasized his interest in the device
industry. "I really do feel like I'm connected to patient
health and to public health," he told Medtech
Insight. "I'm one little cog in the wheel of the
health care ecosystem. The work that I do that enables new
technologies to reach patients means I'm playing a role in
patient access and patient health."
