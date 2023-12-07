Life Sciences & Healthcare Regulatory partner Philip Desjardins, who recently rejoined the firm, was profiled in the Medtech Insight article, "'One Little Cog': Former J&J Attorney Discusses Return To Private Practice." The article discusses Desjardins' current goals at the firm, the future of the device industry and device regulation, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's priorities for 2024.

In the Q&A, Desjardins emphasized his interest in the device industry. "I really do feel like I'm connected to patient health and to public health," he told Medtech Insight. "I'm one little cog in the wheel of the health care ecosystem. The work that I do that enables new technologies to reach patients means I'm playing a role in patient access and patient health."

