ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On November 20, 2023, the New Jersey Assembly introduced Bill A5731 to supplement Title 45 of the New Jersey Statutes and require urgent care facility healthcare providers to possess the same credentials and degrees as would be required if they were employed as a hospital emergency room healthcare provider pursuant to N.J.S.A. 26:2H-1 et seq.

The bill defines "health care provider" as an individual providing a healthcare service to patients including, but not limited to, a licensed physician, physician assistant, nurse, nurse practitioner, or any other healthcare professional acting within the scope of a valid license or certification issued pursuant to Title 45 of the Revised Statutes and "urgent care facility" as a healthcare facility that offers episodic, walk-in care for the treatment of acute, but not life-threatening, health conditions.

This bill will clearly impact how urgent care centers are operated. We will keep track of this bill along the legislative process, and inform you if and when the bill passes both houses and is approved by the Governor.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.