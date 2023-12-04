On November 9, 2023, the FDA published notice of final guidance that delays FDA's enforcement of some facilities' registration and product listing compliance requirements under MOCRA to July 1, 2024. This enforcement delay applies to facilities that "engaged in manufacturing or processing of a cosmetic product" or products as of MOCRA's enactment date (December 29, 2022). Additionally, on November 1, 2023 the FDA issued an announcement delaying the implementation date for its new online submission portal called "Cosmetics Direct" for facility registrations and product listings. For more details on the key changes and issues, see our detailed post on this issue here.

