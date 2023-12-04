United States:
FDA Delays Enforcement Of MOCRA Deadlines For Facility Registration And Product Listing To July 1, 2024
04 December 2023
Squire Patton Boggs LLP
On November 9, 2023, the FDA published notice of final guidance
that delays FDA's enforcement of some facilities'
registration and product listing compliance requirements under
MOCRA to July 1, 2024. This enforcement delay applies to facilities
that "engaged in manufacturing or processing of a cosmetic
product" or products as of MOCRA's enactment date
(December 29, 2022). Additionally, on November 1, 2023 the FDA
issued an announcement delaying the implementation date for its new
online submission portal called "Cosmetics Direct" for
facility registrations and product listings. For more details on
the key changes and issues, see our detailed
post on this issue here.
