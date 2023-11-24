GTCR has announced it will acquire Cloudbreak Health from UpHealth for $180 million.

Cloudbreak, based in Columbus, Ohio, is a provider of healthcare-focused language interpretation services. Founded in 2003, the company's core offering is Martti (My Accessible Real-Time Trusted Interpreter), a video remote interpretation solution designed to connect patients with interpreters in over 250 languages.

GTCR, based in Chicago, pursues a wide range of investments in several industries, including healthcare. Founded in 1980, the firm prefers to make more substantial investments from a dollars perspective.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

