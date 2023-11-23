On November 9th, the IRS announced additional inflation adjustments for 2024, including to the annual contribution and carryover limits for healthcare flexible spending accounts and the monthly limit for qualified transportation fringe benefits. The IRS did not increase the annual contribution limit for dependent care flexible spending accounts because that limit is not indexed to inflation. The new limits are set forth below. This announcement follows the IRS's release of the inflation adjustments for retirement plans last month.

Health FSAs 2022 2023 Increase from 2022 to 2023 Annual Contribution Limit $3,050 $3,200 $150 Carryover Limit $610 $640 $30 Qualified Transportation Fringe Benefits 2022 2023 Increase from 2022 to 2023 Transportation in a Commuter Vehicle or Transit Pass $300/month $315/month $15/month Qualified Parking $300/month $315/month $15/month



IRS Releases Annual Increases To Health FSA And Transportation Fringe Benefit Limits For 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.