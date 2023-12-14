Editor's Note: At Manatt Health's recent webinar on the Guiding an Improve Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model, we committed to keeping you up to date on any new developments. In keeping with that commitment, Manatt Health is sharing with you below the announcement that went out this week from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) that its portal is now open for accepting applications. If you or anyone on your team would like more information on the GUIDE Model, click here to view our free webinar and here to read our recent newsletter.

CMS is now accepting applications for the GUIDE Model, which aims to support people living with dementia and their caregivers.

The Request for Applications (RFA) portal opened on November 15th. The application deadline is January 30, 2024 at 11:59PM ET. CMS plans to announce applicants selected to participate in Spring 2024.

CMS encourages eligible applicants to initiate the application process as soon as possible to familiarize themselves with the model requirements and application process.

The model will launch on July 1, 2024, and run for eight years.

The GUIDE Model will test whether providing an alternative payment methodology for participating dementia care programs to deliver a package of care management and coordination, caregiver education and support, and GUIDE Respite Services to Medicare beneficiaries with dementia and their caregivers reduces expenditures while preserving or enhancing quality of care.

Eligible participants include Medicare Part B-enrolled providers or suppliers, excluding durable medical equipment (DME) and laboratory suppliers. A GUIDE participant must meet the GUIDE Model's care delivery requirements, but may choose to partner with other organizations, including both Medicare-enrolled providers and suppliers and non-Medicare enrolled entities, to meet these requirements.

To learn more, view the GUIDE Model Participant Incentives to Participate Fact Sheet (PDF) and the GUIDE Model Dementia Pathways Infographic (PDF).

The Request for Applications (RFA), along with the latest model announcements, can be found on the GUIDE Model webpage.

For questions about the GUIDE Model, please reach out to GUIDEModelTeam@cms.hhs.gov.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.