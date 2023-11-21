Thoma Bravo has completed its acquisition of NextGen Healthcare, according to a news release.

NextGen, founded in 1994 and based in Atlanta, is a provider of healthcare software services.

Thoma Bravo paid $23.95 for each NextGen share in a transaction valued at approximately $1.8 billion. NextGen has now become a privately held company.

Thoma Bravo, with offices in Chicago and San Francisco, is a private equity investment firm focused on investing in software and technology businesses, including healthcare information technology companies.