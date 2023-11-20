On Nov. 13, 2023, the White House announced the launch of its first-ever initiative focused on women's health research. This will be led by first lady Jill Biden.

Women make up more than half the U.S. population but to this day continue to be underrepresented, and women's health research has been consistently underfunded. Medical research has historically favoured male interests, leading to persistent gender disparities in diagnostics, treatment and care. Heart disease, multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer's are all examples of conditions that disproportionately affect women more than men.

"To achieve scientific breakthroughs and strengthen our ability to prevent, detect and treat diseases, we have to be bold," the president said in a written statement. He added that the initiative will "drive innovation in women's health and close research gaps."

This is a proud moment for all advocates of women's health, and I am honoured to be one of those advocates. Our voices are finally being heard and I am looking forward to seeing the future of women's health evolve. Let's save some lives now.

