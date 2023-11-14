ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

State leaders seeking to understand the drivers of health care costs and their impact on residents can leverage a growing number of available data sources—with information on state-level health care costs and affordability—that can complement their own datasets.

Manatt Health and the Peterson-Milbank Program for Sustainable Health Care Costs have together developed a new suite of analytic resources that offer guidance to states on how to access, integrate and analyze this data, which can help strengthenmarket insight and support policy action that is designed to make health care more affordable.

The data analytic resources include:

An Introductory Guide to Leveraging Health Care Cost and Affordability Data, which offers direction for states on how to best use publicly available data sources to address common questions and identify solutions to improve health care affordability

Health Care Cost and Affordability Data Resource Inventory, a companion product to the Guide, which profiles 20 publicly available data resources

Making the Case for State Health Care AffordabilitySample Slides, which provide easy-to-use, data-forward slides that highlight health care spending trends and allow for customization to feature data from any state

To view the complete collection of resources, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.