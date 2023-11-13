The tenth episode of Closing Time is Part I of Halle Tecco and Michael Esquivel's series on term sheets. In this episode, they tackle the reverberations from the term sheets of yesteryear. With the generous valuations and optimistic multiples of 2021—many startups now find themselves struggling to justify these figures in the current economic climate.

The hosts delve into the nuanced reality of flat and down rounds, dissecting their implications for founders and investors alike. They posit that while no one truly wins in a downround, it's a shared and necessary hurdle in the long race of business growth. Addressing the trend that "flat is the new up," they emphasize the importance of clean terms during down rounds, and suggest strategies to minimize the impact on employee morale and equity.

Co-hosted by Halle Tecco and Michael Esquivel, Closing Time is a podcast where you, the listener, get to be a fly on the wall during a startup pitch meeting. Imagine being part of a room where passionate entrepreneurs are pitching their healthcare startups, the innovations that could very well shape the future of healthcare. This podcast allows you to do just that.

