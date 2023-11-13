ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Scenarios that arise for employers under the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Family Medical Leave Act are often complex and without simple solutions. Oftentimes, these situations hinge on a particular fact that might be unusual or unique. In this podcast, we will present a brief overview of the ADA and FMLA, look at some of these scenarios, and answer some frequently asked questions such as:

Do the federal FMLA qualifying guidelines trump state law? Who is considered a "healthcare provider" under these laws? What are the notification requirements under the FMLA?

Listen as guest speakers, Keegan Drenosky and Claire Pariano, chat with our host, Dan Schwartz and tackle difficult fact patterns under the ADA and FMLA.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.