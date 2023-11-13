Harvest Partners has announced it has closed its latest fund with $5.34 billion of commitments.
The new fund, Harvest Partners IX, surpassed its target of $5.25 billion.
Harvest, based in New York, is a PE firm investing in middle-market companies generating between $100 million and $3 billion in revenue. Founded in 1981, the firm targets investments in healthcare services and a few other industries.
