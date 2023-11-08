In episode 13 of Complications: Health Policy Unraveled, host Stephanie Kennan covers the DEA's recent extension of pandemic-era telehealth prescribing flexibilities for controlled substances through 2024, marking the second extension. Originally set to expire in May, these extensions followed extensive public input, including 38,000 comments and two telemedicine listening sessions. Advocates, including healthcare organizations and Congress members, stress the importance of telehealth for addressing issues like opioid use disorders. The DEA is currently reviewing feedback, leaving the final rules to be determined. Stay tuned for updates on this dynamic policy landscape.

