In the ninth episode of Closing Time, Founder Sophia Pages pitches her mental health company, Charla House. After her own mental health crisis, founder Sophia Pages set out to create culturally centered care options for Latine patients struggling with moderate to severe mental illness. Charla House offers a virtual intensive mental health program with 3 hours of support each day for 30+ days is accessible and effective in treating adults with high acuity mental health. Sophia is early in the journey and looking for a co-founder.

Guest investor Cheryl Cheung, Founder of Vive Collective, and co-hosts Michael Esquivel and Halle Tecco, dive deep into the unmet mental health needs of Latine patients, getting health plans to cover your service, and providers to refer you clients, how to scale a tech-enabled healthcare services business, why Cheryl thinks she shouldn't raise VC funding, and what she should do instead

Co-hosted by Halle Tecco and Michael Esquivel, Closing Time is a podcast where you, the listener, get to be a fly on the wall during a startup pitch meeting. Imagine being part of a room where passionate entrepreneurs are pitching their healthcare startups, the innovations that could very well shape the future of healthcare. This podcast allows you to do just that.

