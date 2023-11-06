ARTICLE

Foley Hoag presented our first-ever hybrid half-day Summit for Health Equity in which we – through four presentations and panel discussions – provided an overview and analysis of the latest issues surrounding health equity and social determinants of health in the U.S. The Summit convened multi-disciplinary lawyers and leaders across the healthcare vertical for engaging dialogue and education.

CMS Initiatives to Advance Health Equity

This session provided an overview of recent CMS initiatives to address and advance health equity in the Medicare and Medicaid programs, including through models developed by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI) and waiver programs that provide states with additional flexibility to adopt policies that address Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) in their Medicaid programs.

