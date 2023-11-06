We know that AI has been present and used (or maybe abused) by payers in the health care space. It is positive that health care providers are also finding new ways to implement AI for their benefit and the benefit of their patients.

Additionally, the United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law held a hearing on legislative artificial intelligence in many capacities, including potentially health care. During NVIDIA's Chief Scientist and Head of Research Bill Daly's testimony in the hearing, he noted that already, the collaborations between health care industry and academic institutions has "led to large language models that can accurately predict a patient's risk of 30-day readmission, among other clinical outcomes." www.policymed.com/...

