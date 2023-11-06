Hildred Capital Management will acquire Hello Bello, according to a news release.

Hello Bello, founded in 2019 and based in Pacific Palisades, Calif., produces baby and family care products.

Hildred, based in New York, is healthcare-focused private equity firm. Founded in 2018, the firm pursues growth equity investments and seeks to invest $20 million to $75 million in middle-market healthcare companies with revenues of up to $100 million

To facilitate the acquisition, Hello Bello, which was founded by actors Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, and its affiliates have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Reports placed valued Hildred Capital's stalking horse bid deal at about $65 million.

